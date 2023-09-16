ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Saturday night, the competition will step up a bit.

After beating the Wild 5-1 on the first night of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Friday night, the Blues will take on the Blackhawks at 6 p.m. Saturday, and that includes Connor Bedard. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, Bedard will be playing his first game in a Blackhawks uniform after a decorated junior career for Regina in the Western Hockey League.

The game will be streamed by the Blues on their YouTube channel.

It could be a matchup of the two best lines in St. Paul, as the Blackhawks will roll out Bedard flanked by Colton Dach (second round in 2021) and Nick Lardis (third round in 2023) against the top line of St. Louis with Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean and Zack Bolduc.

On Friday night against Minnesota, Alexandrov-Dean-Bolduc combined for four points. Alexandrov and Dean each scored goals, while Bolduc picked up two assists.

“Individually, they’re very skilled and they read off each other,” said Drew Bannister, the coach of AHL affiliate Springfield and the coach for the prospect tournament. “I was happy with the group of guys.”

Dean: “They’re obviously both really good players. At times, I thought we connected really well. It was fun to play with those guys.”

The line began to take control of the game more in the second and third periods, with extended offensive zone time. In the third period, their goal (on a nice passing display between Bolduc and Dean) came after a long possession and after Alexandrov forced a Wild turnover exiting the zone.

It’s no surprise that the line was good Friday night. Alexandrov (28 games) has more NHL experience than every other player in the showcase combined (20 games). Bolduc (No. 17) and Dean (No. 30) were the highest drafted forwards on the ice on Friday.

“We pretty much only had a practice and a half before the game, so just getting that rhythm going and getting that chemistry,” Dean said. “Hopefully, tomorrow it will be even better.”

Dean, one of the best two-way centers in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League the last two years, might draw the difficult assignment of checking Bedard. The two played together on Canada’s World Junior team in the winter, but Dean said he’s never played or scrimmaged against Bedard.

“I think it’ll be a fun game,” Dean said. “He’s a really good player. Played with him at World Juniors and there are some other guys over there that I know. I think it’ll be a pretty intense game and it’s always fun.”

Dean seems destined to play in the AHL this season, which will be his first professional one. The Blues acquired him from Vegas for Ivan Barbashev.

“To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve really seen him play just because his equipment didn’t show up at development camp, so I didn’t get to see him at all,” Bannister said. “Obviously, the day and a half of skating, but that’s the first time I’ve seen him in action. Very impressed with him, he’s strong on his stick, he plays with a lot of pace. It’ll be a good matchup for that line.”

— Goaltender Colten Ellis is expected to start Saturday against Chicago following Vadim Zherenko’s standout performance Friday.

— Here is the Blues lineup (12 forwards and seven defensemen) from Friday night, and it’s unknown if they will make any changes against the Blackhawks.

Forwards

Nikita Alexandrov – Zach Dean – Zack Bolduc

Andre Heim – Tanner Dickinson – Mathias Laferriere

Mitch Hoelscher – Mikhail Abramov – Keean Washkurak

Alexis Bonefon – Attilio Biasca – Samuel Bitten

Defensemen

Leo Lööf – Matt Kessel

Marc-Andre Gaudet – Michael Buchinger

Quinton Burns – Jeremie Biakabutuka

Matt Mayich

Goaltenders

Vadim Zherenko

Colten Ellis

Scratches: Hunter Skinner, Will Cranley.

Expected Blackhawks lineup

Nick Lardis – Connor Bedard – Colton Dach

Samuel Savoie – Paul Ludwinski – Gavin Hayes

Martin Misiak – Antti Saarela – Ryder Rolston

Jiri Felcman – Marcel Marcel – Alex Pharand

Kevin Korchinski – Nolan Allan

Wyatt Kaiser – Louis Crevier

Ethan Del Mastro – Andrew Perrott

Drew Commesso

Mitchell Weeks