ST. PAUL, Minn. — Blackhawks top pick Connor Bedard had a hat trick and the Blues were shut out as St. Louis lost 5-0 in its final game of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Saturday night in Minnesota.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in 2023, also had an assist in the third period as part of his four-point night. Colten Ellis started in goal for the Blues, and did not allow any goals before he was replaced at 10:31 of the second period by Will Cranley, who allowed five.

The Blues return home to St. Louis to begin main training camp on Thursday before opening the preseason Saturday afternoon against Arizona. The Blues beat the Wild prospects 5-1 on Friday night in St. Paul.

Bedard was held off the scoresheet in the first despite an active period in which he was throwing pucks at the net from all angles. Some hit Blues defenders. Some hit his teammates. The rest hit Ellis in goal.

In the second, though, Bedard broke through on the power play by dragging the puck toward him and curling it around Cranley from the right circle. He scored again in the third period on the power play by working his way into the left circle and sniping a shot into the top corner from a tough angle. He picked up the hat trick on a shot from the slot that rang the post and went in.

The Blues struggled on the power play despite four opportunities in the first 22 minutes of the game.