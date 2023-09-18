The Blues will have a new captain after all.

The team will announce its 24th captain in team history on Tuesday morning, the Blues announced on Monday afternoon, a move that will fill the vacancy created by the departure of Ryan O’Reilly last season.

St. Louis was one of eight teams without a captain, and the announcement will come two days before training camp opens in Maryland Heights on Thursday morning. Had the Blues gone without a captain, it would have been the first time since 1996-97 that the team did not have anyone to wear the “C.”

The favorite to be named captain is veteran forward Brayden Schenn, who became the de facto voice of leadership down the stretch last season following O’Reilly’s trade to Toronto. Schenn, 32, is entering his seventh season in St. Louis and has worn an “A” as an alternate captain in each of the past three seasons.

Schenn is under contract through the 2027-28 season.

The Blues could opt to go a younger route and name 24-year-old Robert Thomas as the new captain. Thomas is the team’s No. 1 center and franchise cornerstone who begins his eight-year contract extension this fall.

Last season, Schenn, Thomas, Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk wore letters following the O’Reilly trade.

At the end of the season, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong sounded unsure if the team would name a captain or leave the position vacant.

“I think you have such a group dynamic in everything that these guys deal with,” Armstrong said in April. “A leadership group, this group, that group. I don’t know if you need a ‘C’ or if you need multiple ‘A’s' to pull a team together. I also think that if you’re a leader, you don’t need a ‘C.’

“You don’t need (head equipment manager) Rich Matthews to sew a letter of the alphabet on your jersey to indicate that you’re a leader. You’re going to do that with your actions every day, but that’s more a global question on the captaincy and that’s something I’ve been struggling quite honestly since (Alex Pietrangelo) left. Is it a one-man job anymore?”

In April, Blues coach Craig Berube gave his input on what made a good captain.

“You have to be an extremely hard worker, and you’ve got to be a highly competitive person to be a captain because you cannot be a captain if you can’t lead by example on the ice or off the ice,” Berube said five months ago. “Those are the two biggest qualities.”

The Blues have not had a captain serve for more than four seasons since David Backes (2011-16) was captain before Pietrangelo (2016-20) and O’Reilly (2020-23).

Training camp announcements

The Blues will open training camp Thursday morning at Centene Community Ice Center, the team announced Monday. Groups A and B will take the ice at 9:30 a.m., while Group C will follow at 11:30 a.m.

The team will skate each morning on Thursday through Sunday, with scrimmages being held at 10:50 a.m. on Friday and 11:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Blues open their preseason schedule against Arizona on Saturday, with a 2 p.m. game at Enterprise Center and a 7 p.m. game in Wichita.

The roster has 59 players on it, including players under NHL contracts, AHL contracts, draft picks and professional tryouts.

Uniform planning

The Blues also announced their uniform schedule for the 2023-24 season, as they will wear four jersey this season: home blues, road whites, alternate Heritage light blues and their ’90s vintage set.

St. Louis will wear its ’90s vintage jersey on March 13 against the Kings and its Heritage uniforms for all 11 Saturday home games, beginning with the home opener against Seattle on Oct. 14. The 29 remaining home games will feature the traditional home blues.

The Blues will wear white for all 41 road games.