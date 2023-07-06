Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporter Matthew DeFranks joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss the showing top draft pick Dalibor Dvorsky and other key prospects at the team’s development camp.
The No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Dalibor Dvorsky was the most impressive player at the Blues' four-day prospect camp.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong stuck to his principles while managing his roster this summer.
As the European player development consultant, Alexander Steen will be working with the Blues' prospects based overseas.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-