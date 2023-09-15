Behind a solid effort in goal from Vadim Zherenko and a five-goal offensive outburst, the Blues beat the Wild 5-1 on Friday night in the first game of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul.

Mikhail Abramov, Keean Washkurak, Alexis Bonefon, Nikita Alexandrov and Zach Dean scored goals for the Blues, who will play Chicago and Connor Bedard on Saturday night. Zack Bolduc had two assists.

This is the first year the Blues have played in this prospect tournament after previously participating in the Traverse City event.

Abramov scored in the first period by driving the net and pouncing on his own rebound in the slot. The Russian center was acquired from Toronto in the Ryan O’Reilly trade and finished last season with AHL affiliate Springfield. The 22-year-old originally was a fourth-round pick by the Maple Leafs in 2019.

Washkurak added to the lead in the second period with a shorthanded goal on the rush. He won a puck in the neutral zone and entered with speed alongside Andre Heim before a puck bounced in past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. Washkurak also had a fight in the period, leaving him an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Washkurak has spent the last two seasons in the AHL.

Bonefon, an invitee to the showcase, scored on a screened shot from the top of the circle to make it 3-0 after a Wild turnover in the neutral zone.

In the third period, Alexandrov scored on the power play by driving the net, and putting home a centering pass from Mathias Laferriere. Alexandrov later set up Dean’s goal by disrupting a Wild exit from their own zone, allowing Bolduc and Dean to play a two-man game in tight.