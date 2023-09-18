ST. PAUL, Minn. — As the Blues’ rookies played a pair of games in St. Paul over the weekend, one of their top prospects was 8 miles down the road in Minneapolis.

Because college players don’t play in prospect tournaments, Jimmy Snuggerud wasn’t on the ice for the Note and was practicing with his Minnesota Golden Gophers team ahead of the beginning of their season next month. But things have changed for Minnesota since Snuggerud, the Blues’ 2022 first-round draft pick, was last with the Blues organization at prospect camp in July.

The main one? Logan Cooley chose to turn pro and sign with the Arizona Coyotes after initially planning on returning to school.

“It’s obviously going to be different playing without him, but you can adapt to that as a player,” Snuggerud said. “We’ve got so many skillful centers on our team that I can be fortunate enough to play with.”

Snuggerud and Cooley have played a lot of hockey together in the last few seasons.

At the U.S. National Team Development Program, they were on the same line. At the World Juniors for the United States, Snuggerud and Cooley were on the same line. And last year at Minnesota, Snuggerud, Cooley, and Toronto prospect Matthew Knies formed the best line in college hockey, combining for 152 points in 119 games.

Now, Knies and Cooley have turned pro, leaving the sophomore Snuggerud as the leading returning scorer for the Gophers and one of the top players in college hockey.

“We’re going to have the benefit of a stronger, quicker, more confident player who had a great year last year,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said. “Obviously, two linemates left, but that’s college sports. The good news is we’ve got some good players to put around him, and he’ll be at a better level, so we’re excited.”

Last season, Snuggerud finished with 21 goals and 29 assists, and his 50 points ranked fifth in the country. Columbus No. 3 pick Adam Fantilli (65 points) and Cooley (60) turned pro, as did Sean Farrell (53) with the Canadiens, meaning only one player returning to college hockey had more points than Snuggerud last season.

Where did Motzko see improvements in Snuggerud’s game last season?

“The obvious is his ability to shoot a puck and how he demands it,” Motzko said. “He just wants to score. It’s in his DNA makeup. But he got comfortable as the year got going knowing there are so many other things he has to contribute to in a game for the team to have success besides just scoring a goal. That’s the next step for him and all players.

“If you’re not scoring, there are so many other things that you can do to be impactful to the game. Know you’re always going to score. It’s always going to be there, but having his game mature into a more complete player.”

For Snuggerud, that means keeping pucks alive on the forecheck, winning strength battles on the wall and maybe even a little bit of penalty killing.

As for his new linemates, that will be a process that Motzko will have to figure out.

Oliver Moore, the No. 19 pick by the Blackhawks this summer, will be a freshman this season and the speedy center brings with him a lot of offensive potential. Minnesota will “sure have to try” a Moore-Snuggerud combination at some point, Motzko said. There also are returning centers Aaron Huglen and Jaxon Nelson.

“The one thing is you have to have guys that can get him the puck,” Motzko said. “He’s an elite, world-class shooter. And you have to have guys that will get him the puck because something is going to happen. He shoots from everywhere, and it’s got purpose.

“I think that’s more of the emphasis for us. It was easy last year (with Cooley and Knies). We tried it, and it worked. That was an awful special line. We’ve got to find the mix here that works chemistry-wise and find ways to make sure he’s getting the puck in scoring areas.”

Snuggerud added: “I can work well with guys that have the same ability to make plays. I like to work well with guys who move it, and I give it back, too. Guys who can give me the puck and I can rip it sometimes. Just guys who understand the game really well are guys who I play well with.”

Of course, there’s also the option of shifting Snuggerud to center himself, and it’s something that Motzko already has been looking at in preseason practice.

Snuggerud played center in high school hockey before joining the USNTDP but has spent the last three or four seasons at wing, with less defensive responsibility and less skating. But Motzko remembers seeing Snuggerud at center as a ninth grader, and Snuggerud said his skating has improved since then.

“Playing center in a game can only help me more and my conditioning, too,” Snuggerud said. “I think that having that ability to go up and down the ice full speed is a huge factor.”

Motzko: “Jimmy doesn’t care, he just wants to play. Long-term, you don’t know. I had the benefit of watching him play as a ninth-grader before he went to the program. It keeps him moving, it actually kept him faster. He was impactful as a young freshman (in high school) as a center. It’s something fun to try. We might try it.”

For Snuggerud and the Gophers, this season is about unfinished business after losing in overtime of the national championship game.

Minnesota could host the Big Ten title game in Minneapolis, then potentially come to Maryland Heights for an NCAA Regional, and finish the season at Frozen Four in St. Paul. Snuggerud will be a big reason why Minnesota could extend its season that far.

“It’s hard being a freshman, but so many things came easy to him last year,” Motzko said. “That’s how good he is.”

Bedard lifts ’Hawks

Connor Bedard, the top pick in this year’s draft, scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-0 victory over the Blues on Saturday night in the Prospect Showcase.

The Blues’ top line of Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean and Zack Bolduc showed flashes but lacked the offensive production they had one night before when they combined for four points. Blues defenseman Leo Loof again played a physical game as he adjusted to the North American style of play.

The Blues could see Bedard twice more in the preseason, as St. Louis travels to Chicago on Sept. 28 and hosts the Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Oct. 7, and those games will be against NHL rosters (in part) instead of prospects.

Until then, Bedard’s debut performance will serve as a warning for the upcoming years of potential torment for the rival Blues.

“It doesn’t mean too much, but it’s just nice to play games,” Bedard said. “It was so much fun being with the guys, you get here and the music’s playing. You just have that mojo going in. That was the best part, just getting back into it.”