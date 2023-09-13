Note: As Blues training camp approaches later this month, the Post-Dispatch will be examining 10 questions facing the team this season.

The rhetoric surrounding Jordan Kyrou over the last few seasons has not changed much, and entering the beginning of his franchise-record eight-year contract, it’s unlikely to subside now.

Kyrou is an offensive dynamo who set a new career-high with 37 goals last year, a number that led the Blues along with his 73 points. Since he became an NHL regular in 2020-21, Kyrou has been one of the most prolific scorers in the league.

At five-on-five, he’s scored 1.23 goals per 60 minutes, which is in line with players like Alex Ovechkin (1.24), Jason Robertson (1.23), Connor McDavid (1.23), Mikko Rantanen (1.21) and Kirill Kaprizov (1.20). There is no doubt he can score goals, and a 40-goal season could be the expectation for him this season.

It’s the other side of his game that receives the scrutiny.

Kyrou is regularly criticized for his defensive play, whether his effort in battles on the wall, or his checking. Last season, Kyrou was on the ice for 72 goals against five-on-five, which was the second-most in the league among NHL forwards.

At exit interviews in April, it was a topic of conversation for both Kyrou and coach Craig Berube.

“For me, I want to try and get that consistency with playing harder on the puck, maybe being a lot better defensively in certain areas,” Kyrou said.

Berube said: “The guy’s got talent, tons of talent. The way he skates, from a checking side of things, he can do it because he can skate. All you’ve got to do is put the work in, and he wants to do that. It’s a mindset, and I keep going back to that. He’s never had to really do that, but he has to do it now. This is the NHL, it’s not junior. I believe he will take them steps. He’s a good kid. He wants to learn, he wants to be better, and he will. Along with Robby Thomas.”

This season, Kyrou begins his maximum term contract worth $8.125 million annually, a deal that is largely paid out because of how often he can fill a net. It also put a target on his back last season for him to live up to his new contract.

At times, there were signs that Kyrou would become a more complete player.

Remember when he puck-jacked McDavid behind the net in Edmonton to set up Vladimir Tarasenko’s last-minute, game-tying goal in December? Or in February when he repented for a turnover against Arizona to set up Thomas for a goal? Or one game later against the Panthers when a play in his slot sprung Brayden Schenn for a rush goal?

But the flashes haven’t been consistent.

“I think even at the start of the season, he was doing the right things, or trying to do the right things,” Berube said in February. “Again, he’s just got to keep working at it. You can’t go in and out. It’s got to be constant every game that that’s a big part of the game. That’s got to be a big part of his game is his play away from the puck.”

Kyrou isn’t asked to become a Selke-worthy defender. Very few scoring wingers are tasked with that assignment, and fewer succeed with it. The Blues have never asked him to kill penalties.