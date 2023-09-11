Note: As Blues training camp approaches later this month, the Post-Dispatch will be examining 10 questions facing the team this season. Next up: Does Kevin Hayes fit as the No. 3 center?

It feels like too easy of an answer when it comes to Kevin Hayes.

If the Blues get the Kevin Hayes who played in the first half of the season last year, it will be a massive boost to the depth of the forward group. If the Blues get the Kevin Hayes that finished the year in Philadelphia, it will be very apparent why the Flyers sold low on the veteran center.

How the Blues get the right one is more of a mystery.

It can be tough to remember that Hayes was an All-Star last season for the Flyers, or that he was one point from tying a career high in scoring, or that he did tie a career high with 36 assists. But that all happened, and a lot of it came on the heels of a great start to the season — despite a mid-December healthy scratch from coach John Tortorella.

In the first 53 games of the season, Hayes put up 17 goals and 30 assists. He was 51st in the NHL in scoring and would have been just two points behind Jordan Kyrou at the same point in the season.

At five-on-five, Hayes had 2.13 points per 60 minutes, which matched players like Aleksander Barkov, Taylor Hall and Jake Guentzel. It would have been a touch more than Pavel Buchnevich at 2.12 and Robert Thomas at 2.08.

For as many detractors as Hayes’ game had away from the puck and in his own zone, the productivity was there in the first half.

After that, it deteriorated quickly.

In the last 28 games of the season, Hayes scored just one goal and had six assists. Among the 256 forwards that played at least 300 minutes at five-on-five after Feb. 12, Hayes was 245th with 0.91 points per 60 minutes.

As a result, the Flyers traded Hayes and retained half of his salary in exchange for a sixth-round pick. For the Blues, the deal replaced what would have been a signing in free agency to a veteran middle-six center.

Now, it’ll be up to the Blues and coach Craig Berube to try and get Hayes back to the player he was as recently as one year ago, and more prominently with the Rangers before that.

“Experience at the center-ice position,” Berube said recently. “He’s played some real good hockey with the Rangers and things like that, been to the Final. He has good experience. He’s a good player with the puck, he makes plays. Big, he’s got good size. When he was with the Rangers, he was killing penalties, he was a faceoff guy. He was really good at the dot. There’s a lot of upside there that he can really help us.”

Berube said the Blues would try Hayes on the penalty kill during preseason camp, and it’s also worth remembering that Hayes tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals (four) in 2019-20.

