Note: As Blues training camp approaches later this month, the Post-Dispatch will be examining 10 questions facing the team this season.

For a couple of seasons, the Blues have treated Robert Thomas like a top center.

Who did the Blues trust to play the most with both their highest-scoring winger (Jordan Kyrou) and their best all-around winger (Pavel Buchnevich)? Thomas.

Who led St. Louis centers in average time on ice last year? Thomas.

Who took the most faceoffs? Thomas.

So entering this season, the role of No. 1 center should be familiar to Thomas in many ways. One of the ways it’s not is that there is no more Ryan O’Reilly on the Blues depth chart. In recent years, O’Reilly’s name was first on the line sheet, even if he was playing on a line with Josh Leivo and Brandon Saad.

While the former Selke and Conn Smythe winner was there to absorb both pressure and tough matchups, Craig Berube and the Blues mostly doled out ice time to O’Reilly, Thomas, and Brayden Schenn evenly. From 2021-23, Schenn (14 minutes, 3 seconds per game at five-on-five), Thomas (13:57), and O’Reilly (13:37) were within one shift of each other, usage-wise.

Even in the 39 games last season when O’Reilly and Thomas were both in the lineup, Thomas received more ice time in 29 of those games. But after O’Reilly was traded to Toronto in the spring, Thomas’ average time on ice jumped from 19:12 to 19:42 per game. On the season, Thomas averaged a career-high 19:21 in ice time.

Now that O’Reilly has signed in Nashville and the Blues are entrusting Kevin Hayes to be their third-line center, how much higher do the Blues want to push Thomas’ ice time?

The Blues projected Thomas to be a game-breaker in the NHL at some point during his career or else they would not have signed him to the eight-year contract extension worth $8.125 million annually that kicks in this year. With that title comes added responsibility for both ice time and production.

Sebastian Aho ($8.46 million) was used 19:29 a night. Tomas Hertl ($8.1375 million) averaged 19:16. Jack Hughes ($8 million) was at 19:57. Nick Suzuki ($7.875 million) was at 21:05.

Production-wise, Thomas has been nearly a point-per-game player in the last two seasons. In 2021-22, he had 77 points in 72 games before stepping back to 65 points in 73 games last season.

Thomas remains one of the best playmakers in the league, as his vision and passing are among the most dynamic assets on the Blues’ roster. In the last two seasons, out of 366 forwards with at least 1,000 minutes at five-on-five, Thomas ranks third in total assists per 60 minutes, behind only Mitch Marner and Matthew Tkachuk.

Thomas is always going to be a pass-first player, and that can work when paired with a shooter like Kyrou, who ranked in the top 20 in shots last year. But Thomas is going to have to shoot the puck more to produce more offense of his own.

Out of that same group of 366 forwards, only five attempted fewer shots than Thomas (7.2) per hour and only 13 got fewer shots on goal than Thomas (4.36). The irony is that Thomas is a pretty good shooter when he chooses to do so.

Since he entered the league in 2018, Thomas’ 14.6% shooting percentage is 37th in the NHL (minimum 300 games), right in line with David Pastrnak (14.7%), Sidney Crosby (14.6%), and Kyle Connor (14.4%).

Blues defenseman Torey Krug to miss the start of training camp with foot injury Torey Krug suffered a right foot injury during offseason training and will be re-evaluated on Oct. 1, the Blues announced on Tuesday morning.

Will Blues forward Jordan Kyrou become more well-rounded this season? Jordan Kyrou is an offensive dynamo that set a new career-high with 37 goals last year, a number that led the Blues along with his 73 points.