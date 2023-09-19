ST. PAUL, Minn. — Evaluating players from two games of a prospect tournament can be tricky business.

There’s the small-sample-size factor, with a pair of games forming opinions. There’s the width of skill, as this weekend’s tournament in Minnesota featured the most recent No. 1 pick (Connor Bedard) skating on the same ice as AHL-contracted players and amateur tryouts. There’s the age difference, as some players are 18 years old going back to junior hockey, and there was one 26-year-old playing for the Wild (Casey Dornbach) and one 25-year-old playing for the Blues (Andre Heim).

So grading the Blues prospects at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase is like grading their performances against Minnesota and Chicago on a curve relative to expectations.

Here are some takeaways from the weekend:

Dean all over the ice

Zach Dean was arguably the Blues’ best forward over the weekend, as the 20-year-old impacted the game in many different areas.

At even strength, he was part of a top line with Nikita Alexandrov and Zack Bolduc that combined for four points on Friday vs. Minnesota and was tasked with matching up against Bedard for much of Saturday night. At its best, the line was controlling play in the offensive zone and stringing together both strong forechecks with tic-tac-toe passing, as was the case on Dean’s goal from Bolduc against the Wild.

Dean was active in the defensive zone, jumping on loose pucks and playing with a physical edge that helped him win board battles for possession. Subtle passes helped the Blues exit the zone and get out in transition.

He was also a standout on the penalty kill, where he used his hands to protect the puck and clear it down the ice. Dean also made plays in the slot to break up cross-ice passes.

On the offensive end, Dean flashed his skill with an array of 5-foot passes around (or behind) the net to find teammates. At one point on Saturday, he danced a Blackhawks defender behind the net and found Bolduc for a chance.

Dean — who was suspended during the World Juniors for a hit — plays with some bite and was whistled for a boarding penalty against Chicago that led to a post-whistle pile-up.

“I like the way he plays,” said Drew Bannister, who coaches AHL affiliate Springfield and coached the prospects this weekend. “He’s competitive. He took that penalty, but you want to see guys compete and go to hard areas, finish your checks. That and the way he skates and the way he sees the ice, it’s a good package.”

Dean, a center drafted No. 30 in 2021 and acquired from Vegas in the Ivan Barbashev trade, is turning pro this season and is expected to play in Springfield barring a training camp surprise.

The process begins for Loof

Defenseman Leo Loof made his North American debut over the weekend after playing on the larger ice in Sweden and Finland his whole career. Loof was a physical presence on the top pairing with Matt Kessel and constantly challenged forwards, right up until the final moments of the Chicago game, when he took a kneeing penalty.

“I thought Leo was good,” Bannister said. “I thought he got a bad break, the penalty that he took; I think it was pretty questionable. I like his physicality. The ability to make plays will come; that’s something that he’s going to have to work on is his puck skills. But overall, he’s a smart hockey player, and he plays physical. Certainly can use (him) down there with us in Springfield.”

Loof was originally a third-round pick in 2020 and has limited offensive upside, but he helped the Blues exit their own zone plenty over the weekend with breakout passes or skating to create space against a forechecker.

“It was fun,” Loof said. “It was different than what I’m used to, it’s like a whole different game. It’s going to take time to get used to it. I think it felt OK, and of course, it’s going to feel better and better.”

Kessel makes an impression

There were times over the weekend where things looked rough for defenseman Kessel.

On a Wild power play, Kessel was stick-handled around on the way to the net. He had six penalty minutes against Minnesota. Against Chicago, Colton Dach’s goal was a result of the puck ricocheting off Kessel and into the net.

But on the whole, Bannister came away impressed by Kessel’s showing.

“I thought he was really dominant,” Kessel said. “That’s what you want from the returning guys that have played in the American Hockey League. They’ve taken a step forward; I thought Kessel was really good tonight.”

Kessel was one of four players in the showcase with NHL experience, having played two games in St. Louis last season. He was also the ninth-oldest player in the tournament, so playing at a higher level can be expected from the 23-year-old defenseman.

Kessel, a fifth-round pick in 2020, was consistent in ending plays, finished checks both along the boards (where he earned a double-minor for high-sticking) and in open ice, and also helped spring the Blues in transition out of their own zone.

“I thought his stick was really good. I thought physically, he was really good, his gaps. He made good puck decisions, and I think that’s important for today’s defensemen. There’s a lot of pressure on defensemen to make plays, and I thought he did a good job of absorbing plays and absorbing hits and making plays.”

Kessel said, “I felt steady focusing on the D side of the game, and I thought I was smart and confident with my puck decision. Just playing a simple game is when I’m at my best. That’s what I was focusing on.”

Ellis returns from injury

Goaltender Colten Ellis missed two months at the end of last season following surgery on his hip in February but is now healthy and did not allow a goal during his half of the game on Saturday night.

One night after Vadim Zherenko was spectacular against the Wild, Ellis put forward a strong effort that held Bedard off the scoreboard until Will Cranley entered midway through the second period. After a decorated junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Ellis has played mostly in the ECHL the past two seasons, including last year with Tulsa.

He played 27 games with Tulsa a year ago, when he put up an .888 save percentage and 3.46 goals against average, which were both the best on the team. Ellis said he began skating again in mid-June and is back to full health now.

“The rehab, every day going through it, it’s such a long process,” Ellis said. “But you’re working towards getting back, so I was super excited to get back in there.”

Ellis figures to be ECHL-bound again this season (likely along with Cranley) as the Blues’ goaltending situation is crowded in the NHL and AHL. Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer will be in St. Louis, while Zherenko and Malcolm Subban will be the tandem in Springfield.

Ellis, originally a third-round pick in 2019, said he spent the summer working on “just keeping it simple and not overreacting to different plays. Keeping my head over the puck is something that I really worked on with my goalie coach and being patient on releases.”

• Nikita Alexandrov was one of the Blues’ best players, and he should have been, given his NHL experience. His 28 games played were more than the rest of the players combined (20 games) on the three rosters, and he was named the captain of the Blues prospect team, as well.

He scored a power play goal on Friday night against Minnesota.

“Niki was really competitive,” Bannister said. “I liked the way Niki played and came in and every shift, I thought, tried to make an impression and make a difference in the game.”

• Defenseman Michael Buchinger manned the top power play unit for the Blues over the weekend and showed his ability to defend with his body despite his size and his offensive potential in transition.

Buchinger, a third-round pick in 2022, is expected to return to the Ontario Hockey League to play for Guelph this season.

“I thought Buchinger, for a young guy, 19 years old, last two games has played really well for us,” Bannister said.

• Tanner Dickinson continued to show the promise he displayed at Blues prospect camp in July by utilizing his speed to create chances off the rush. It was Dickinson’s first competitive game action since January 2022 due to a broken right femur.

“For what he’s gone through, to be able to go out there and play the way he did, I was really impressed and really happy for him,” Bannister said.

• Bannister said he also liked the performances from Matthias Laferriere and Keean Washkurak, who will both be part of his forward group in Springfield.