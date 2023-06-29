This NHL Draft was one of the deepest and most promising in modern times. That’s why many teams looked to trade in or trade up into picks.

And that’s why teams set high prices to trade out of premium picks. That factor guided the first day of the draft as teams stood pat with their picks and landed prospects they coveted.

The draft produced some surprises, starting with a mild one. After budding superstar Connor Bedard went to the Chicago Blackhawks first overall, the Anaheim Ducks took forward Leo Carlsson next -- leaving consensus No. 2-ranked prospect Adam Fantilli to the Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 3.

That was be a big break for former Blues executives John Davidson and Jarmo Kekalainen, who got a true No. 1 center should help in the near term.

The biggest early surprise came when the Arizona Coyotes took Russian defenseman Dmitri Simashev at No. 6 overall. Simashev, rangy D-man with shutdown potential, boosted his stock appreciably this season – but almost nobody saw him going this high.

That left winger Matvei Michkov, the draft's second-most talented scorer, to fall to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 7.

That bold decision by Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong also created a better selection pool for the Blues, his former employer, in the No. 10 slot.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong cheerfully selected two-way center Dalibor Dvorsky, who should eventually slot in behind No. 1 center Robert Thomas.

Sportsnet analyst Jason Bukala had this scouting report on Dvorsky:

Assistant captain of Team Slovakia at the U18 Worlds and finished tied for sixth in tournament scoring. Used in all situations, averaging over 22 minutes per game of ice time. Drove the play offensively and competed in the trenches. He extends plays. Quick release and an ability to score from distance. Especially dangerous coming off the half wall/moving to middle of the ice making plays. Over 57 per cent in the face-off dot. Defensive detail ranges, but his element is offence. Physically strong. Compact. Not easy to knock off play in small areas.

Armstrong was willing to deal at least one of his later first-round picks for a young veteran or a more developed prospect, but he ended up using them to address long-term needs.

He secured potential No. 3 center Otto Stenberg at No. 25 and solid all-around defenseman Theo Lindstein at 29.

Bukala had Stenberg ranked No. 13 on his draft list. Here is his assessment:

Captain of Team Sweden at the U18s. Stocky strong. Competes. Plays quick and fast. He’s always involved and has a noticeable impact every shift. Rips pucks from all angles in the offensive zone. Quick to space and jumps on 50/50 pucks. Has ability to escape small areas, spill off checks, and extend and make plays. On the rise. Top line NHL forward is now possible on projection. Hockey IQ will be used in a variety of roles.

Bukala had Lindstein ranked as the 24th-best prospect. Here is his scouting report:

Has to be watched very closely to be appreciated. High-end hockey IQ. Angles opponents to the outside off the rush and defends from the middle of the ice out very effectively. Sound skater and solid distributor who provides some secondary scoring, but will not likely be much of a point producer at any stage of his career. A ‘Glue Guy’ who can be trusted in all situations. No glaring weaknesses, but also not high-end elite in any one category. Solid middle pairing player.

All three of Wednesday’s draft picks figure to keep playing in Sweden, where former Blues forward Alexander Steen will keep a watchful eye on the in his new role as European Player Development Consultant.

On the trade front, Vegas Golden Knights wasted no time continuing their trademark roster churn. They sent one of the “Golden Misfits,” winger Reilly Smith, and his $5 million salary cap hit for the next two years to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a mere third-round pick in 2024.

That allowed them to retain former Blue Ivan Barbashev on a five-year, $25 million contract to keep him out of free agency. Congrats to Barbashev, who has worked hard to earn that financial security.

After getting Ryan Johansen from Nashville, the Colorado Avalanche also acquired Ross Colton from Tampa Bay and conceded that center JT Compher is headed into market as an unrestricted free agent.

Here is what folks were writing about all the activity:

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “No matter how aw-shucks, Canadian-hockey-player modest Bedard wants to pedal it, the expectations for him as an NHL rookie will be mammoth. There’s no downplaying it for a kid who was known to hockey insiders by the time he turned 13 years old, who had an NHL-ready shot by his mid-teens, who arrived at the Draft combine earlier this month with the jacked physique of a 25-year-old UFC fighter. And the numbers, oh, the numbers. Bedard had 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games for the WHL’s Regina Pats this past season. He turned the 2023 World Juniors into his own personal wet paper bag, ripping off a hilarious nine goals and 23 points in seven games. No pressure, kid, but the world expects you to be nothing short of amazing – immediately. The good news, in Bedard’s mind: there are certain advantages to being so good, so young and having the whole sport know it years before you’re even drafted.”

Ryan Dixon, Sportsnet: “For all the projecting we do on draft night, even the most astute scout or prospect guru has to acknowledge uncertainty goes with the territory when you’re projecting what kind of pros 18-year-olds will become. Who knows; maybe the Anaheim Ducks’ decision to take Leo Carlsson second overall will look smart five years down the road. All we know for now is Adam Fantilli — the guy almost universally seen as the second-best option behind Bedard in this draft — fell into the Columbus Blue Jackets’ lap at third overall. Long in search of a top-line centre, Columbus just drafted a big, fast and smart player who was a menace as a freshman in the NCAA. Historically, Ohio sports fans don’t have much love for the Michigan Wolverines, but Blue Jackets supporters can set aside college football hate and dream of a future where Fantilli and Kent Johnson — two University of Michigan products — provide an incredible 1-2 punch down the middle. Let’s just, for the sake of argument, assume Fantilli will leave school and join the Jackets next fall. That would mean next year’s squad is adding Ivan Provorov, Damon Severson and, in all likelihood, 2022 sixth-overall selection David Jiricek to the blue line, and a stud center prospect in Fantilli to the mix. It’s an exciting time to be a Columbus fan.”

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: “The Ducks have done a fantastic job stockpiling young talent, some of which already has made its way to Anaheim, like forwards Trevor Zegras, 22, and Mason McTavish, 20. Now Carlsson has the chance to be the foundational top-line center their future success revolves around. He's strong and smart, with elite vision. While his skill set won't pull you out of your seat, he's effective in all areas of the game, similar to Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers.”

Sean Shapiro, ES Rinkside: “This draft, in general, tested the ‘Russian factor’ where NHL teams are afraid of Russian prospects. While teams pulled scouts out of Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, and the IIHF has done its part to distance itself from the nation, four Russians still went in the first round. Dmitri Simashev went No. 6 to the Arizona Coyotes. It was never a Russian factor, as Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said the week before, it was always a Michkov factor. Every team claims to pick the ‘best player available,’ but some teams swayed from that with Michkov, looking at defensemen before forwards in a forward-heavy class. The Flyers, to their credit, stuck to that ‘BPA’ philosophy, and also scouted Michkov in person more than most other teams. Meeting with Michkov this week in Nashville was a courtesy, it was the in-season commitment to the prospect, and others worries that led to him actually getting picked. Regardless of how Michkov landed in the Flyers' laps, though, the only salient fact is that he did so. And as such, after years of pretending they were vaguely competitive for anything other than a pick that was too late to really help the franchise grow, they have the foundation for something. And sure, that ‘something’ is three, four years away. Which isn't ideal if you're really raring to go, hoping that the rebuild will be short – although that's the kind of thinking that doesn't seem like it's going to fly in Philadelphia under the reign of Daniel Briere and Keith Jones.”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “Hard not to see both sides of this, but boy does it feel like the Penguins got a lot of help for close to nothing. (Reilly) Smith is a very good player, but of course Vegas, as ever, was right up against the salary cap and needed a little bit of wiggle room. The fact that he didn't come with any salary retention tells you everything you need to know . . . The Pens get some top-six wing help, which they've needed for who knows how long. Maybe you'd like to see them not pay full freight, but also, you can't blame 'em for doing so.”

Ryan S. Clark, ESPN.com: “Barbashev's acquisition at the trade deadline didn't garner as much attention as some other deals, but he jumped right into the Golden Knights' lineup and was a key cog in their run to the Cup. A Cup champion in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, Barbashev, 27, finished with 16 goals and 45 points with the Golden Knights and Blues. But he truly added to his free agent résumé in the postseason, where he posted six goals and 15 points in the first three rounds alone and helped Vegas to its second Western Conference title. In the Knights' title-winning game on June 13, Barbashev scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final, as Vegas cruised to a 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Along the way, his asking price skyrocketed from the team-friendly $2.3 million annual cap hit on the two-year contract he signed with the Blues in 2021, and many teams were believed to have been interested.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s incredible. I can’t put it into words. Growing up, that’s when they were going on their runs, winning the Cups. You watch a lot of them and you see the United Center going crazy and Chicago getting behind them. Original Six, so much history here.”

First overall pick Connor Bedard, on landing with the Blackhawks.