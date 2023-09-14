Hockey has finally returned.

Well, sort of.

On Friday night, players in Blues uniforms will play a game for the first time since the NHL regular season ended in April. This time, though, it will be the Blues prospects taking on the Wild in the first game of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Tournament in St. Paul. St. Louis also will play Chicago’s prospects — including Connor Bedard — on Saturday night.

The two-game showcase is the first time the Blues have joined the Blackhawks and Wild for this prospect tournament after previously attending the Traverse City tournament for years. But the switch makes sense on a number of levels for the Blues.

It’s easier on the players, who will only play two games instead of four games in five nights, or three games in four days like was commonplace in Traverse City. It’s cheaper for the team, which will fly up Friday afternoon and play games on consecutive nights before heading back to St. Louis. And the rotating tournament will be at home (presumably at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights) every third year, making things easier on the entire organization.

The Blues roster for the tournament, meanwhile, is missing some of the team’s top prospects.

College players don’t play in these tournaments because they are enrolled in school, so Jimmy Snuggerud won’t be on the ice, even if his college arena is 7.5 miles from TRIA Rink in St. Paul. Players in Europe don’t play because their seasons overseas already have started, so Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein won’t be in attendance.

In fact, only one of the Blues’ top seven picks in the 2023 draft will be in Minnesota: third-round pick Quinton Burns, a defenseman.

Still, the Blues could employ one of the best lines at the tournament — outside whoever ends up on Bedard’s wings for the Blackhawks.

During prospect practice Thursday morning, the Blues showed a look with Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean and Zack Bolduc on a line together, putting their three top forwards on the same unit.

Alexandrov, 22, was a surprise inclusion on the roster to some and will be attending his fourth rookie tournament since the Blues picked him in the second round in 2019. He played 28 NHL games last season, giving him eight more games of NHL experience than every other player combined. Only four players have even played in the NHL: Alexandrov, Minnesota’s Sammy Walker and Chicago’s Wyatt Kaiser each have nine games, and St. Louis’ Matt Kessel has played two NHL games.

“It’s like my fourth time going (to a rookie tournament) now,” Alexandrov said. “I know what’s going on there. I know what’s happening in games, and I’m just trying to help everyone out. Hopefully, can just go in there and compete and win some games.”

Alexandrov enters the fall opening to crack the NHL roster, and is likely the only player on the Blues roster with a realistic chance of doing so. In search of a job on the fourth-line, Alexandrov cannot be sent to the minors without going through waivers first. And if he makes the NHL roster, it will likely be as a winger, with Oskar Sundqvist penciled in as the fourth-line center.

A natural center, Alexandrov finished the AHL season by playing wing and appears set to begin that way on Dean’s flank in Minnesota.

“I’ve been struggling in faceoffs last year, so playing on the wing, I have more of a play-making ability,” Alexandrov said. “For me, it doesn’t matter where I play. I just try to do the same job that I had as a center, that’s competing hard. So it’s no different.”

Dean and Bolduc will be turning pro this season after finishing their junior careers in the QMJHL. Outside of Bedard (No. 1 in 2023) and Kevin Korchinski (No. 7 in 2022), Bolduc (No. 17 in 2021) is the highest-drafted player that will be in St. Paul and will be looking to parlay a wildly productive junior career into a role in pro hockey.

The Blues acquired Dean from Vegas in the Ivan Barbashev trade, and Dean was originally selected 30th in the 2021 draft.

On the back end, one of the main storylines will be the North American debut of Leo Lööf, the 2020 third-round pick who spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Finland. Lööf will make the jump to North America this season, likely destined to play in the AHL with Springfield.

Lööf, listed at 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, said “the physical game is part of my game.”

“I played in a smaller rink in World Juniors,” Lööf said. “I feel it fits my style a little bit. I play physical and tight into the corners.”

Lööf did not participate in the Blues’ prospect camp in July because of a visa issue. Burns was hurt for prospect camp, and this will be the organization’s first chance to see him in game action since drafting him this summer.

Michael Buchinger figures to run the top power play unit, and was paired with Marc-Andre Gaudet on Thursday morning during drills.

Both Friday’s game at 7 p.m. against Minnesota and Saturday’s game at 6 p.m. against Chicago will be streamed on the Blues’ YouTube channel.

Blues sign Nick Ritchie to PTO

The Blues signed forward Nick Ritchie to a professional tryout Thursday morning. Ritchie, 27, originally was a first-round pick in 2014 and had 13 goals and 13 assists for Arizona and Calgary last season.

Ritchie joins Isaac Ratcliffe on PTOs at Blues training camp.