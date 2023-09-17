ST. PAUL, Minn. — Even before Connor Bedard lit up the St. Paul night with a hat trick against the Blues on Saturday night, there were signs of his impending arrival.

Minutes after gates opened at TRIA Rink in St. Paul for the Blues’ 5-0 loss to finish their Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, red Blackhawks jerseys populated the crowd with “Bedard” and No. 98 emblazoned on the back. The population of NHL scouts in attendance grew from the night prior, when the Blues and Wild prospects played. When warmup began, cell phone cameras were focused on getting a photo of the NHL’s next phenom.

With everyone in the rink there to see him play in a Chicago uniform for the first time, Bedard did not disappoint. And in restoring faith for Blackhawks fans, Bedard might have done the opposite for Blues supporters.

“There’s a reason why there’s been so much talk about him and there’s a reason why he’s the first overall pick,” said Drew Bannister, coach of AHL affiliate Springfield and the Blues prospects this weekend.

Bedard scored three goals and had one assist, perhaps in an unwelcome reminder for the Blues of who will be in their division for the next decade.

In the first period, Bedard was aggressive in shooting the puck from seemingly everywhere in the offensive zone. But for every chance, Blues goaltender Colten Ellis was there. Ellis was coming off hip surgery in February and playing his first game since recovering. He also said that he skated with Bedard a few weeks ago when the pair was in Halifax.

“It was nice to kind of get familiar with his release and everything,” Ellis said. “He’s an unbelievable player. The way he shoots the puck, it’s unlike anybody else. It’s a good challenge and I was looking forward to it.”

Ellis departed the game 10:31 into the second period for Will Cranley, as the two young goaltending prospects split the game after Vadim Zherenko’s standout performance on Friday night against the Wild.

Then Bedard went to work.

After Zach Dean was whistled for boarding in the second period, Bedard scored within seconds on the ensuing power play by wheeling to the right dot and whipping a shot past Cranley. In the third period, he struck again on the power play by squeezing the puck into the upper corner on a sharp-angle shot that would have beat many NHL goaltenders. He finished the hat trick off the rush by cutting to the middle of the ice and ringing a shot off the post and in.

The final tally for Bedard: a deceptive drag shot, a pinpointed snipe to the top corner and a lightning-quick release from the slot.

“It’s quick and it’s a drag, obviously,” Ellis said. “It’s well-documented how he can shoot a puck. I’ve never seen anybody shoot like that. It’s fun when he’s coming down on you and you know you’ve got a big challenge. Just the way he releases it, he’s so quick with it and obviously he has a rocket of a shot.”

Bedard is the reason why Chicago can hope for a quick turnaround for their rebuilding franchise, a prospect that falls in line with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as the best building blocks this century. While the Blackhawks will again be bad this season, Bedard is the fast-forward button for Chicago to get back to tormenting Central Division opponents.

On Friday night, he rendered a lot of performances moot.

Ellis was strong in net, but his effort went for naught when he came out of the game.

“He did well,” Bedard said. “I probably had five, six shots on him and none went in. Good credit to him, he played really well. On the ice with him practice a bit. Worked for him more than me, obviously.”

The Blues top line of Nikita Alexandrov, Zach Dean and Zack Bolduc showed flashes, but lacked the offensive production they had one night prior when they combined for four points. Blues defenseman Leo Lööf again played a physical game as he adjusted to the North American style of play.

But the Blackhawks employed the best player on the ice on Friday, and that’s an uneasy premonition for the Blues before Bedard’s NHL career even begins.

“Of course he’s a really good player,” Lööf said. “I don’t know how many goals he scored, but he has to be slowed when he has the puck. Unbelievable shot as well, so really, really good player.”

The Blues could see Bedard twice more in the preseason, as St. Louis travels to Chicago on Sept. 28 and hosts the Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Oct. 7, and those games will be against NHL rosters (in part) instead of prospects.

Until then, Bedard’s debut performance will serve as a warning for the upcoming years of potential torment for the rival Blues.

“It doesn’t mean too much, but it’s just nice to play games,” Bedard said. “It was so much fun being with the guys, you get here and the music’s playing. You just have that mojo going in. That was the best part, just getting back into it.”

