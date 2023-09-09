The occasion of a hole-in-one is best shared with others, even when you’re a 60-year-old professional veteran who’s done it before.

Colin Montgomerie didn’t even get to see his — the first in his 10 years on the PGA Tour Champions — go in the hole in the second round of the Ascension Charity Classic.

By his account, one person witnessed the moment Saturday on the 12th hole during a round in which he moved into contention at Norwood Hills Country Club with a tournament record-tying round of 64.

“An ace helps,” Montgomerie said. “So that was fantastic. It was a good shot, a decent 7-iron. It was on line, but we couldn’t see it go in, and one guy at the back — it wasn’t on TV — said ‘Yay’ and that’s how we knew.”

The day marked a dramatic turnaround for Montgomerie, who shot even par in the first round to languish in the middle of the pack. Now he is five shots behind the leader.

The winner of seven previous tour events will find out Sunday if it was enough to get into contention in a field led by Kevin Sutherland and Y.E. Yang at 12-under par. They are followed by one stroke by Ken Duke, but a packed leaderboard leaves the championship up for grabs heading into the final round.

Montgomerie and Brett Quigley joined four from the first round to shoot 64 after no one was able to break 65 the first two years of the tournament. It could be a sign that someone could still make a big move on the leaders.

“This year more than the past you have to get it on the fairway,” Quigley said. “If you’re hitting it well, you can make some birdies, but it’s going to bite you if you don’t.

“The course is a little firmer this year so the ball’s going a little farther. It’s in great shape, and when guys get good conditions, they’re going to shoot good scores.”

Scores have progressively improved during the event’s three years. In 2021, David Toms won at 10 under. Last year it was Padraig Harrington at 14 under. Quigley said he expects the winner to get to at least 15 under.

“I do think we get an understanding of how to play the course with holes you can be a little more aggressive on and where to be cautious,” Sutherland said. “There are holes that can bite you. That being said, the weather has been insanely good, so sometimes our scores are dictated by the conditions.”

The hole-in-one remained a thrill for Montgomerie, the winner of 42 international events, after all of these years. His last PGA Tour ace was in the early 2000s, and he said he had two in between while playing in Europe.

But it was a low-key moment under the circumstances on Saturday afternoon.

“Because there was no crowd, no stands, no prize, it was sort of like it went in and that was it,” he said. “We went to the next hole.”

As if the golf gods were reminding Montgomerie not to get too cocky, he followed with a bogey. But overall his back nine was better than his front nine.

Montgomerie’s recovery from the first round was impressive given he thought the conditions were more difficult Saturday with wind occasionally swirling. His goal was to “hang on” over the final seven holes, feeling like the first 11 are most apt to produce good scores.

Yet, he was 3-under over the final seven holes and finished with a birdie that put a cap on a good putting day.

“I played well (Friday), but the putts didn’t go in,” Montgomerie said. “I had a lot of good putts that skimmed the hole. Today on the first I made a 12-footer for birdie. I thought, ‘That feels pretty good.’ I thought it could be a decent day. It’s amazing how that first putt affects you.”

Duke played out a version of Montgomerie’s analysis of the course. He was sitting at 8 under with a shot at the tournament record before finishing with a pair of bogeys.

