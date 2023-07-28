EDWARDSVILLE — Aidan McHugh waited until the lights came on Thursday.

The native of Glasgow, Scotland, then kicked his tennis game into high gear.

McHugh, the top seed at the Edwardsville Futures Tennis tournament, took advantage of a rare night match to rally past Colin Markes 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in one of the more thrilling matches so far in the 12th annual affair.

The event has featured night matches on a regular basis for the first time.

McHugh won the final five games of the third and deciding set under the lights in the round of 16 match at the Edwardsville Tennis Center on the campus of Edwardsville High.

"You just get really pumped up to play at night," the 23-year-old McHugh said.

Tournament director Dave Lipe, who also serves as the tennis coach at Edwardsville High, decided to add more punch to the fast-growing tournament by scheduling night matches.

The slate of night matches already on the schedule grew longer Thursday because of heat advisories that postponed matches throughout the afternoon.

"People work during the day," Lipe said. "So the common comment is that, 'I want to come, but I just can't make the day matches.' But you put one match at night, play it under the lights, it creates more opportunities for people to come out.

"And that's our goal."

The Futures Tournament has helped kick-start the professional careers of many players, including Tennys Sandgren, Sebastian Korda and Austin Krajicek.

Korda placed second in the singles final in Edwardsville in 2018 before reaching the main draw of the U.S. Open a month later. He is currently ranked No. 28 in the world and has won more than $3 million.

Krajicek, who won the doubles championship at the French Open earlier this season, also played at Edwardsville on a regular basis at the outset of his career.

Sandgren won the Edwardsville singles title in 2016 on the way to quarterfinal-round appearances in the Australian Open in 2018 and 2020. Sandgren also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round in the U.S. Open in 2019.

The tournament brings an estimated $250,000 into the Edwardsville business community. It is sponsored in part by the city of Edwardsville, which has helped the event grow over the years.

"I just love coming here," said Zeke Clark, a tour veteran and former standout at the University of Illinois. "Most of the other players do too."

And now the Edwardsville stop has added night matches, a rarity on the Futures Tour.

"It gets the adrenaline going," said Gus Tettamble, a St. Louis U. High grad who now plays at Tulsa University.

Both Clark and Tettamble got to enjoy play under the lights, which began Tuesday.

The contest between McHugh and Markes drew the attention of a solid night crowd. More than 150 fans watched the first evening session Tuesday.

"Most of these guys are used to playing in front of five, maybe 10 fans," Lipe said. "It's a treat for them to be watched by so many."

The p.m. matches are enjoyed by everyone including the teenaged ball boys and girls, who also get a kick out of the added attention.

"It's fun when everybody's watching you," said Jake Brinker, a 13-year-old from Edwardsville, who got to work the Wednesday night contest.

The Futures Tour is similar to the Double-A level in minor league baseball. Players that achieve success on the tour move up to the Challenger Tour, akin to the Triple-A level.

The next step is the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour, which features grand slam tournaments and huge prize money.

Area tennis fans enjoy watching players move up the ladder in an attempt to become regulars at big-time events.

"We respect the dream of the players in their hopes of becoming ATP stars," Lipe said. "We do what we can to help them achieve that goal."

One of the keys to the tournament's success is the high level of community involvement.

"We have a lot of enthusiastic sponsors that make this event what it is has become," Lipe said.

The tournament has featured players that have gone on to win 55 ATP events in singles and doubles. That number keeps growing as fans come out to watch potential standouts before they hit the big time.

"That's everyone's dream out here," Clark said.

The tournament continues with quarterfinal matches scheduled for Friday and will conclude this weekend. The doubles championship is set for Saturday along with singles semifinals and the singles title match will take place Sunday.

Start times can be found on Edwardsvillefutures.com.