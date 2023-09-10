After arriving in St. Louis late on Thursday night, Griffin Flesch wasn’t able to get an idea of how the course was playing at Norwood Hills Country Club before his caddying duties began the next day in the first round of the Ascension Charity Classic.

But more important to his work on the bag with his father was knowing the ins and outs of Steve Flesch’s game.

The elder Flesch felt some pressure to win with his son as caddy, but there really wasn’t much drama Sunday. He ran away with the championship with a course-record round of 9-under 62 and finished 19 under across the three rounds for a 3-stroke win.

“I started thinking that I hadn’t won with Grif on the bag and put pressure on myself like I do,” Steve Flesch said. “I figured I’d better put my nose to the wheel and get a big enough lead where I couldn’t even screw it up at the end. This day is going to mean so much on so many levels.”

Flesch shot 30 on the front nine as his lead grew to as many as five shots in the PGA Tour Champions event.

The front nine saw Flesch shoot 30 Sunday, with four birdies and an eagle on No. 2. The eagle came on a hole in which eight others accomplished the same feat over the three rounds and buoyed Flesch into a stunning sequence

“In the middle of the day (Saturday), he was 7 or 8 under and said, ‘If we can be two or three back tomorrow we’ll have a chance,’” Griffin Flesch said. “He mentioned that he was competing instead of just playing because largely he had been there but without a chance to win. I knew waking up he’d be ready to go.”

In the first two years of the tournament, the best winning score was Padraig Harrington’s 14-under in 2022. That appeared to be in danger before play began Sunday, but it soon became apparent it might be obliterated with the help of a third straight day of perfect weather.

Numerous golfers were able to post rounds of 64 on Friday and Saturday. That was one stroke better than anyone in 2021 or ’22, and players noted repeatedly that conditions and more experience with the course were contributing to better play.

Flesch was 6 under after six holes and the leaders from previous days began stagnating as his lead grew.

“I needed to create more time for my swing,” he said. “I wasn’t completing my backswing and turning my back to the target and giving myself time to hit it. That’s all I worked on, and damn I made some putts, too. Sometimes it’s that simple. You’re never that far off it seems, but sometimes you don’t know when it’s going to come and you’re going to figure it out.”

Kevin Sutherland finished second, at 16 under par, with three solid rounds. Brett Quigley and Y.E. Yang tied for third, at 13 under after Yang finished second at Norwood Hills in 2022.

Griffin Flesch had caddied for his father many times previously and is known to keep stats on his father that the PGA doesn’t. But they hadn’t won together. However, Griffin did get a memorable win last year caddying for Fred Couples, who is a friend of the family.

On that day, Couples birdied 12 of the final 14 holes and won. Steve Flesch wasn’t quite that good with his long putter, but he did sink seven birdies without a bogey.

It might have been enough to get Griffin a bit extra from dad.

“Once I pull out his room charge and his food charge — I don’t know,” Steve Flesch said. “He’ll get the standard fare. He did the work.”

Then he re-thought that.

“I’ve got to make sure I pay him one dollar more than Freddy at the SAS this past year. I can’t let Freddy have one up on me.”

The weekend made for what Steve Flesch said will be a top experience of his lifetime. They had meals together and watched sports at night together as well as some long and stress-free hours on the course.

“We had a good time walking up to 18,” Steve Flesch said.

Photos: Flesch sets course record, wins Ascension Charity Classic