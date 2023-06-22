For the first time in several seasons, Peter Zimmermann is healthy.

And it shows.

Zimmermann, a 25-year-old first baseman with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League, entered Wednesday's game hitting .359 and leads his squad in home runs (11), runs (34), RBIs (38) and doubles (nine). And he’s also first in on-base (.476) and slugging percentage (.718).

Those numbers rank in the top 10 of the independent Frontier League.

“He’s as good a hitter as I’ve coached in my 20-year career," Grizzlies manager Steve Brook said. "He’s blessed with amazing hands, tremendous power, and exceptional plate discipline. We saw glimpses of his talent last year, but he missed a lot of time due to injury. But this season, he’s been healthy and his production has been incredible. And he’s working hard on his defense, too. If this keeps up, there’s no reason why Peter can’t earn another shot in a major league organization.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Zimmermann attended Chaminade College Prep. He started his college career with an injury-plagued freshman season for the St. Louis Billikens in 2017, and he competed in 2018 at San Jacinto College, a community college in Pasadena, Texas.

After transferring to Missouri, he batted .287 and drove in 34 runs as a junior. In a senior season limited by COVID in 2020, he hit .333 with 17 RBIs in 16 games.

COVID also impacted Zimmermann’s move into professional baseball. After an MLB Draft limited to five rounds, he weighed several free-agent offers before signing with the Houston Astros.

“Going in, I felt pretty good about my situation with the Astros," he said. "But I just couldn’t stay healthy enough to show them what I could do. I hurt my wrist and then ended up needing back surgery.”

He appeared in one spring training game with the Astros, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.

“They talked about me going to High A ball and four days later I was told I was being released by a guy I’d never seen before,’’ he recalled. “My whole pro experience was different and pretty eye-opening. At different points in my career, I probably felt a little sorry for myself, but I eventually worked through all that."

Zimmermann got off to a sizzling start with the Grizzlies last season, picking up seven straight hits — including three home runs — in his first seven Frontier League at-bats. But a high ankle sprain limited him to just 45 games. He finished with nine homers, according to Baseball Reference.

"At Gateway, I’m with a bunch of guys I enjoy, and we’ve been playing some pretty good baseball," Zimmermann said. "Rather than worrying about who’s scouting me and worrying about each at-bat, my focus is on playing ball and having fun. I’ve managed to stay healthy, and hopefully, I can continue to put up good numbers.”

The Grizzlies are 20-14 overall after Wednesday's 7-3 loss vs. the Florence (Kentucky) Y'alls. It put the Grizzlies into third place in the Frontier League West standings.

“Winning is what draws the attention of the scouts and earns these guys a shot at playing in affiliated baseball," Brook said.

Zimmermann said he’s three classes short of a degree in political science and would like to see baseball remain a part of his future.

“Things are a little up in the air at this point,” he said. “There’s a chance I can continue to play or maybe I can continue my education and hook up somewhere as a grad assistant to see if coaching is a part of my future. I feel good now and still love to play the game. I’m just not sure how long my body will cooperate.”