Reggie Smith might not be your prototypical cowboy. He doesn’t tend to animals daily or regularly bale hay, and he hasn’t competed in a rodeo in 10 years.

That is until he competed in the bull riding event at the St. Louis Open Black Rodeo in Chaifetz Arena on June 24.

In his normal day-to-day, Smith is an entrepreneur. He owns a local hot sauce brand, Pure Heat, in addition to a trucking company. Soon, he will also have his own drug recovery and rehabilitation center in his hometown of East St. Louis.

So how — and maybe more importantly why — did this 50-year-old businessman trade his suit and tie for a cowboy hat and boots?

“I got to represent for the hometown, man,” Smith said with a smile and his bull competitor stirring around behind him prior to the event. “Nobody else (is) competing from St. Louis, so I had to compete.”

This wasn’t the first time that Smith had gone toe-to-hoof with a bull — his previous encounter was actually supposed to be his last.

He first got introduced to bull riding at age 35 by his uncle, who was traveling with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and came to St. Louis with the circuit. Smith would compete in a rodeo again at age 40, his first retirement coming afterward.

But when he heard that no one from St. Louis was going to compete in the bull riding event this year, that competitor in him flared up again. He was going to pick up the saddle once again.

In addition to Smith, dozens of other participants showcased skillful feats at the St. Louis Open Black Rodeo like steer wrestling, calf roping, and barrel racing. All competing for a piece of an $11,000 pot.

The event was put on by the Southeastern Rodeo Association or SERA, which has been traveling through the South and Midwest to provide “high-quality entertainment” and educate people on the rich history of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

“They helped tame the Old West, but they just don't get the recognition that they need,” Walter Hull, the founder of SERA, said as his crew began packing up for their next rodeo on July 15 in Jackson, Mississippi. “So what we try to do now is try to show and promote it by teaching young kids about Black rodeo. ... Black cowboys do exist, just not on TV.”

Some may recognize names like Nat Love or Bill Pickett as famous names in Black cowboy and rodeo history. Love is known for his autobiography “Life and Adventures of Nat Love, Better Known in the Cattle Country as ‘Deadwood Dick’” and Pickett is considered a rodeo pioneer and introduced “bulldogging” to the sport.

Black rodeos are not a thing of the past and are still occurring throughout the U.S. After being a part of the show in 2018, St. Louis resident Staci Static was happy to work with SERA again as the rodeo’s brand ambassador and show St. Louis another part of Black culture.

“I think that we're starting to realize that Black people throughout this country have done so many things. ... We're not a monolith. We're always really looking for something new and exciting to do that represents us,” Static said.

As entertaining as a rodeo is, the sport comes with dangers. Fans saw that firsthand when cowgirl Erica Singleton was flung off the back of her rearing horse before competing in a calf roping event. After composing herself, she got right back on the same horse and tried again.

“We had a few mishaps, but that's what we do ... we stick it out, get ready for the next one, throw this one behind us and get ready to move on,” said Singleton, who is from Natchez, Mississippi.

Sporting a vest with his Pure Heat logo on the back, Smith was unable to stay on his bull for a full eight seconds, the target time that bull riders have to hit in order to earn points.

As SERA moves on to its next competition in Mississippi, Smith will focus on his sauce business in St. Louis. But rodeo retirement won't come with it. He plans to compete again when the rodeo returns in 2024.

“(My family) can’t wait till next year,” Smith said. “They’ve already been asking when’s the next date.”