Goliath won.

Americans may love an underdog, but not when that underdog is playing the USA. The U.S. men’s national team was expected to do a number on St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday night in group play of the Gold Cup at CityPark, and that they did. In a game that the coach of St. Kitts and Nevis termed a David vs. Goliath showdown, the U.S. ganged up on the tiny Caribbean nation, winning 6-0 though slightly ruing the chances it let get away in a game where it had 34 shots and 15 of them on goal.

“I think we could have scored 10 goals,” said defender Bryan Reynolds, who got his first international goal on his 22nd birthday. “It’s good that we won but we always we want to see things we can improve on. But overall we got the job done.”

What remains to be seen is if they got the job done enough. There was plenty to like for the U.S. team: Jesus Ferreira scored three goals, becoming the fastest player in U.S. history to get to 10 goals; Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and two assists; and Gianluca Bosio had two assists before being subbed out at halftime. Reynolds said his goal was “the best birthday present I think I’ve ever gotten before,” and it came as part of a 3 minute, 50 second blitz in which the U.S. scored three times, the fastest three goals in men’s national team history.

The win pushed the United States back to the top of Group A, but with one match to go in group play, staying in first, or even advancing, is not a given. Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 earlier in the day at CityPark, so the United States is even with Jamaica, which it tied on Saturday, on points with four and is up three in goal difference.

But on Sunday, while the U.S. is playing Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte, North Carolina, Jamaica will be playing St. Kitts and Nevis in Santa Clara, California, and will be looking to run up the score on the Sugar Boyz even more than the U.S. did. If Jamaica beats St. Kitts by three goals more than the U.S. beats Trinidad, the U.S. will advance, but as the second place team in Group A. The U.S. needs just a tie to assure it advances; a loss to Trinidad and Tobago would eliminate it from the tournament.

It can be tough to measure progress in a game like Wednesday’s, where one team is vastly superior to its opponent — St. Kitts and Nevis is the smallest country in the Americas — but the U.S. team felt it made steps from its 1-1 tie with Jamaica.

“I think in the Jamaica game,” said Mihailovic, “we saw things after the game and worked on it. Moving the ball quick, really having a killer instinct in the final third, and we need that, when we play against the top teams, because we’re not going to have that many chances.”

The biggest nights belonged to Ferreira, who plays for FC Dallas of MLS, and Mihailovic, who plays in the Netherlands with AZ Alkmaar. Mihailovic scored the first and the last goals and assisted on the fourth and the fifth, both scored by Ferreira, who also scored the third goal. He got the hat trick on a goal that went between the legs of St. Kitts and Nevis goalkeeper Julani Archibald.

“Personally I like assists,” Mihailovic said, “so I try to set my teammates up as much as I can for them to score and I’m happy that Jesus was on the scoresheet three times to build confidence for the strikers. It’s very important in a tournament.”

“I like the goals more than the assists,” said Ferreira, the perfect match for Mihailovic. “We know how much quality he has, he’s a player who can create and score, so we’re happy for him about the goals and the assists that he had and I’m happy to have him underneath me and be able to play balls to me.”

Ferreira surpassed Clint Mathis by getting his 10th goal in just his 20th appearance with the national team. (Mathis did it in 23.) He joined Clint Dempsey as the only men’s national team players with two hat tricks in competitive matches and he’s one of five players with multiple hat tricks for the national team: Landon Donovan, Jozy Altidore, Dempsey and Peter Millar.

“It means a lot,” said Ferreira. “Growing up, you always want to join the big names, you want to join the exclusive list and join that list that barely any people have touched and for me to do it here with the U.S. scoring goals means a lot. This is a national team that gave me the opportunity to represent the country on the biggest stage and a country that gave me that joy of playing on the highest level possible and I’m just excited and happy that I can give that back to the fans and happy for what’s to come.”

Reynolds’ goal may have been the best of the night, as he slammed in a clearance of a corner kick from 20 yards out with a one-time volley that went just inside the post. He’s just the second player on the U.S. men’s team to score on his birthday, joining Earnie Stewart in 2001.

Another big winner at the game was St. Louis. U.S. Soccer is announcing on Thursday morning that the national team is coming back to CityPark on Sept. 9 for a match against Uzbekistan, the third time either the men’s or women’s national team has been here since April.

“For a lot of us, this is our first time here,” said U.S. coach B.J. Callaghan, who is filling in until Gregg Berhalter takes over for the Uzbekistan game. “In the two days leading up to training, every player that I’ve coached that plays for St. Louis, Josh Yaro, Tim Parker, guys like that, would come up to me and tell me, wait till you get here and feel the energy of the fans. They couldn’t speak more about the energy in the stadium so we were anticipating that and knew we knew that we could use that to our advantage from Minute One and I thought we did.”