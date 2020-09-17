PROGRESS ALONG THE O-LINE?

QUESTION: You think our offensive line will be better this year?
MATTER: Tricky question. I wouldn't have high expectations for that unit. As poorly as MU played at times along the line last year, three of the five starters are with NFL teams right now - albeit two on practice squads. Yasir Durant was a darn good left tackle. Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms never seemed comfortable at left guard but was a darn good right guard in 2018.
Injuries and, presumably COVID, have really depleted the depth for this year's line. Hyrin White has missed time with a shoulder injury. He's the second-most experienced tackle. Larry Borom is now a tackle after playing a lot of guard last year. Mike Maietti is one of the three or four most experienced offensive linemen in the SEC East, but he's still a newcomer.
I'm not saying they'll struggle to block every opponent, but it's a huge question mark. The left guard position has been a turnstile in camp.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.