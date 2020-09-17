 Skip to main content
PROGRESS ALONG THE O-LINE?
PROGRESS ALONG THE O-LINE?

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Missouri Tigers

Mizzou offensive lineman Larry Borom blocks against West Virginia in the Sept. 2019 game at Faurot Field. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: You think our offensive line will be better this year?

MATTER: Tricky question. I wouldn't have high expectations for that unit. As poorly as MU played at times along the line last year, three of the five starters are with NFL teams right now - albeit two on practice squads. Yasir Durant was a darn good left tackle. Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms never seemed comfortable at left guard but was a darn good right guard in 2018.

Injuries and, presumably COVID, have really depleted the depth for this year's line. Hyrin White has missed time with a shoulder injury. He's the second-most experienced tackle. Larry Borom is now a tackle after playing a lot of guard last year. Mike Maietti is one of the three or four most experienced offensive linemen in the SEC East, but he's still a newcomer.

I'm not saying they'll struggle to block every opponent, but it's a huge question mark. The left guard position has been a turnstile in camp.

