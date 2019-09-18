QUESTION: Has the team spent much time working on the power play yet?
TOM T.: So far, very little, but that's usual. The unit that went to Dallas worked on it on Monday morning and the team that went to Washington on Wednesday worked on it that morning. The full team hasn't done anything yet, so we've been able to see bits and pieces of it in the 10 minutes or so they've done it, though when you've got Joel Edmundson or Mitch Reinke on the point, that may not be the look you see very often in the regular season.
Vince Dunn was on the point with the first unit Wednesday morning. He said Savard's take was that they were too relaxed and tried too many high-end plays last year. He wants them to distribute the puck and move quickly. There's an emphasis on executing passes.
We won't have a feel for personnel changes until we start seeing games with the full roster. Once the camp size gets a bit more manageable, they'll start working on it in earnest.