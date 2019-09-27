COMMENT: Some of the play calls seem to be about giving the NFL some film on Kelly Bryant. Wonder what pro scouts think about what they have seen so far. Some bad INTs and inaccurate throws.
MATTER: He had a rough start to Saturday's game, but Mizzou doesn't win that game unless he starts running and completing some passes in the second half. The running game with the running backs wasn't getting it done. South Carolina was really bottling up the line of scrimmage.
I'm not convinced Bryant is an NFL quarterback, but he's had some impressive throws this season. And as I wrote earlier this week, he's been better than Trevor Lawrence by every measure through four games.
Follow-up: Seems that Bryant is doing a decent job of finding receivers and getting the ball to them. But do receivers ever complain that they aren’t getting enough touches? I thought Johnson would be a 60-catch receiver this year.
MATTER: I haven't heard any grumblings from anyone on this team in terms of touches. Let’s face reality: Mizzou's not throwing the ball as much. Last year, Mizzou averaged 42 runs per game and 35 passes. This year, through four games, the Tigers are averaging 46 runs and 33 passes. And it's a deeper collection of wideouts, tight ends and running backs that are catching the ball. More targets for Johnson means fewer for Albert O, etc.
As long as they're scoring touchdowns, it doesn't really matter. This team has good camaraderie and it starts at the top with the quarterback and the veteran players.