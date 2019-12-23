PROJECTED LINEUP FOR 2020?

QUESTION: Regardless of sample size, past heroics, or who has been here the longest, what would be the lineup you would like to see in 2020 -- for the first month of the season to see how it goes? And who would be your bench guys?
GOOLD: Honestly, and I appreciate the way you've phrased the question, I have no idea. The Cardinals don't have the obvious answer at cleanup. So, does Carpenter go there? DeJong? It sure seems like some shuffling is needed. Given what they have today, they've got to probably go something like ...
1. Wong, 2B
2. Fowler, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Carpenter, 3B
6. Molina, C
7. Thomas, LF
8. Bader, CF
9. Pitcher
But I could see any of those changed, reversed, flipped. They might call that versatility. I don't know. If you have two cleanup hitters, that means you probably don't have one.