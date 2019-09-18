QUESTION: Can you explain the new "pitch to 3 batters rule" for next season? Is it only for a start of an inning? If a pitcher comes in and gets the third out of an inning on his first batter, does he have to continue next inning?
BENFRED: Until the proposal is accepted by the players, it’s not yet a rule.
I bet and hope it gets blocked.
If it does happen, some of the details are still vague. A pitcher must face at least three batters in an appearance, or pitch to the end of a half-inning with exceptions for injuries and illnesses.
See the loophole at the end? In college football, defenses often fake injuries to stop a hurry-up offense.
If Rob Manfred does not think the injury and illness clause will be exploited, he's crazy. There would have to be some sort of add-on that says the player who is "injured or ill" doesn't get to pitch the next three games or something. And even then it could get exploited if the situation was big enough.
There is NO WAY the league can validate injury or illness in the moment. "My arm feels funny," would be used time and time again.
Another thing: This rule eliminates jobs, and I can’t see players signing up for that.