QUESTION: What's your take on Kodi Whitley?
GOOLD: I think he's a sleeper prospect and if you're looking for a relief pitcher who could advance in spring training and contribute in 2020 whose name you don't know, it's him.
I think he should have received more consideration for the Pitcher of the Year award in the organization, and the numbers he put up (1.60 ERA in 50 games across three levels) and the style of pitcher he is hints at how he could definitely emerge in the coming year as a reliever in the mold of Maness, Bowman, McClellan, and Gant. He could be the next of that ilk for the Cardinals.
