QUESTION: Will Dylan Carlson pass Nolan Gorman (above) as the Cardinals' top prospect by the end of the year?
GORDO: No, Gorman has freakish power. He has held up at very high competitive levels for his age. Carlson is a nice player and you'll see him before we see Gorman, but Gorman has a very high ceiling.
Follow-up: Did the Cards made a play for Robbie Ray and what it would have cost? Maybe Carlson or a 3B prospect, plus someone from the major-league roster?
GORDO: I didn't see much on the Cardinals and Ray. The Cardinals were not going to trade Gorman. Elehuris Montero is having a lost season at Double-A, due largely to injury, and Malcom Nunez has little experience at the full-season level.
Perhaps the Cardinals some day will be well-positioned to deal from the third base pile, but that time was not this summer.