PROSPECT WATCH: CATCHER DENNIS ORTEGA

QUESTION: There are a lot prospects that are not named Gorman or Carlson, some of which will be our next Redbirds. That kid they've got at catcher ... Ortega? Supposed to be glove only, but all he did was rake?
GOOLD: Dennis Ortega is a strapping, tall catcher who is coming into a defining season for him. He is an eager-thrower -- he likes to show off his arm strength and he's eager to throw out runners, to try and pick off runners, and just to throw. The bat has come around slower than the catching.
He's going to get a chance to show advancement at the plate this season, and that's not all that unusual for a catcher. Carson Kelly and Tony Cruz both saw their offense sag as they had to establish themselves as catchers, and Molina's deft defensive skills kept him in the lineup when his bat was still developing. It's what makes Herrera stand out from the rest.
He's mentioned here as one of the top seven prospects in the organization: Meet the Bird Land 7.
