PROSPECT WATCH: GOALIE ZHERENKO
PROSPECT WATCH: GOALIE ZHERENKO

Vadim Zherenko

Blues goalie prospect Vadim Zherenko.

JT follows up on a prospect question from a recent chat:

Someone asked Tom Timmermann on a recent chat about Russian goalie Vadim Zherenko, a seventh-round pick (No. 208 overall) in the 2019 draft by the Blues.

Several weeks ago, Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong told me this about the 19-year-old Zherenko:

"From what we’re hearing, he’s gonna have a shot at playing for Russia’s national team. He’s in the mix for the national program right now, so we’re really excited. He’s got some crazy numbers over there. He’s a freak athletically."

This past season for the Moscow Dynamo program, Zherenko had a 2.28 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 16 games in the VHL. He also had a 1.62 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 21 games in the MHL.

I think the MHL is the higher level of the two, but I could be wrong.

