PROSPECT WATCH: JUSTIN WILLIAMS
0 comments

PROSPECT WATCH: JUSTIN WILLIAMS

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Outfielder Justin Williams and Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: What do you think is the future for outfield prospect Justin Williams?

GOOLD: In a short season he's going to be a lefthanded option off the bench and he could really turn that into something given how the Cardinals are still looking for a starter in left field.

He's on the 40-man roster. And this would have been a defining season for where he fits for the Cardinals. That hasn't changed. If anything, his opportunity has gotten better because an expanded roster brings him into the major-league equation.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports