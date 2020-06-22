PROSPECT WATCH: JUSTIN WILLIAMS

QUESTION: What do you think is the future for outfield prospect Justin Williams?
GOOLD: In a short season he's going to be a lefthanded option off the bench and he could really turn that into something given how the Cardinals are still looking for a starter in left field.
He's on the 40-man roster. And this would have been a defining season for where he fits for the Cardinals. That hasn't changed. If anything, his opportunity has gotten better because an expanded roster brings him into the major-league equation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.