QUESTION: Do you see Reinke or Mikkola pushing for top 6 minutes this season? Even though this team appears to be pretty set with its D, we've seen defensemen surprise before (Edumdson, Parayko, Dunn) and make the team when no one expected.
GORDO: Derrick Pouliot is a former eighth overall pick (2012, Pittsburgh) with 200 games of NHL experience, so right now he is No. 8. Carl Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo are fighting to stay in the Top 6, as they did last season when healthy. So that is a strong group,
Might Armstrong trade somebody (Joel Edmundson?) at some point? Sure, because Mitch Reinke is ready to fit in after a strong rookie season in the AHL and Niko Mikkola seems primed to become the next rangy shutdown defender for this franchise.