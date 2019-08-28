QUESTION: From what I've read about our Finnish defenseman Niko Mikkola, he's Parayko's size, but more of a defensive defenseman with a physical side. Can you shed a little more light on his skill set and his overall potential?
TOM T.: Niko Mikkola is 6-4 and actually was on the opening day roster last season because of suspensions and injuries, but he was sent down without playing a game. He had two goals and seven assists in pretty much a full season for San Antonio, so he's not a Parayko guy who's going to be firing blistering slap shots. But he fits in with the Blues as a big guy with long arms who can cover a lot of the rink.
Last year was his first year in North America after playing at home in Finland, so he's still getting used to the smaller North American rink.