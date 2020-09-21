PROSPECT WATCH: OVIEDO AND MONTERO

QUESTION: Do the Cards see Oviedo as a possible starter in the future? What has his performance taught them -- that he needs more seasoning?
COMMISH: Oviedo is seen as a starting rotation candidate but could use another year or part of one as seasoning, assuming there would be some minor league team to which the Cardinals could send him next year.
QUESTION: When are we going to see the 2018 Texas League MVP Elehuris Montero?
COMMISH: Not this year. And that was Class A Midwest League MVP Elehuris Montero, before Montero got to Springfield in the Texas League and, bothered by injuries, hit .188 in 2019.
He was able to play no minor league ball this year, so he just needs more time. He was supposed to be at Springfield all season this year, if there had been a minor league season.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.