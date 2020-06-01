PROSPECT WATCH: TREJYN FLETCHER
Bristol Johnson City Baseball Trejyn Fletcher

The Johnson City Cardinals' Trejyn Fletcher swings at a pitch in Game 3 of the Appalachian League's West Division playoffs, against the Bristol Pirates, on September 1, 2019 in Johnson City, Tennessee. The Cardinals prevailed 7-5 to win the series two games to one. (Tony Farlow, Four Seam Images)

 Tony Farlow

QUESTION: I hadn't heard the name Trejyn Fletcher before your interesting and enlightening series on Cardinals prospects. Are we going to be talking about him in a few years the same way we do about Dylan Carlson? It's wild that someone with his level of talent dropped as far as he did, even with the explanation you provided.

GOOLD: Drafting Fletcher (shown above, playing for the Johnson City Cardinals) represented a big risk for a short window of scouting. And there was the widepsread view that he was headed to Vanderbilt. Those things really limited the number of teams interested. I was told a few times that some teams just didn't feel like they could see him enough to make the dollar commitment.

I think it's interesting because that is this entire draft, right? Limited looks. High expense. Welcome to the shortened 2020 draft.

