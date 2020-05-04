PROSPECT WATCH: ZACK THOMPSON
0 comments

PROSPECT WATCH: ZACK THOMPSON

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
First official workout of Cardinals spring training

Zack Thompson throws at a spring training workout last month. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Zack Thompson's role with team this year and next? Feels like he’s flown under the radar a bit -- very impressed with his stuff and mound presence.

GOOLD: I would hope he hasn't flown under the radar. I've done my best to bring him on the radar for fans. As have others. He's Marco Gonzales with added horsepower and a better breaking ball. Gonzales got to the majors as a starter within 12 months of his draft. If there wasn't a stoppage of play here, I don't think it's unrealistic to expect the same from Thompson. He'll have an impact on the Cardinals by 2021, if not sooner.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports