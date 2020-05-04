PROSPECT WATCH: ZACK THOMPSON

QUESTION: Zack Thompson's role with team this year and next? Feels like he’s flown under the radar a bit -- very impressed with his stuff and mound presence.
GOOLD: I would hope he hasn't flown under the radar. I've done my best to bring him on the radar for fans. As have others. He's Marco Gonzales with added horsepower and a better breaking ball. Gonzales got to the majors as a starter within 12 months of his draft. If there wasn't a stoppage of play here, I don't think it's unrealistic to expect the same from Thompson. He'll have an impact on the Cardinals by 2021, if not sooner.
