PROSPECTS TO WATCH?

QUESTION: Are there any players up from the AHL that you are looking forward to seeing with the Blues?
TOM T.: I don't think we'll see anyone the remainder of this season that we haven't already seen. Niko Mikkola remains intriguing and someone who figures significantly in the team's future, you would think.
And Klim Kostin is the main forward prospect at this point. I was talking with someone this week who was noting that when the game restarts, it's effectively next season after the long wait. So if you thought Kostin would be doing some things at the NHL level in the 2020-21 season, he could be doing it now. So it's not out of the question for him to work his way into the lineup more.
Same with Jordan Kyrou, who will get a full camp this time that he didn't get in the fall. As for players we might see in the future, it will be interesting to see how Alexei Toropchenko develops.
