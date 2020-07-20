PROTECT THE ACE?

QUESTION: Should the Cardinals consider mostly starting Jack Flaherty at home this season to reduce the risk that he contracts the virus? Missing a couple of road trips over the course of the short season would be much better for their ace than an extended absence due to the virus.
GOOLD: No. First, your question puts a team in a moral dilemma by valuing one player's health above the others when it comes to virus. I'll get to that later.
Second, that would be against the point of the Cardinals and the players committing to what can only be called a moving bubble. That's the idea here. The rules for teams on the road are far more restrictive than at home — and that idea is for them to remain in a bubble and wherever that bubble goes it doesn't matter.
I've spoke to several experts over the past month about the different models sports are using and different ways baseball could work. And an expert from Wash U. made an interesting point: The bubble can move from place to place and remain a bubble in Los Angeles, in St. Louis, in Tampa, or on the moon, as long as no one breaks from the bubble. It's when that happens that the outside world and the virus' presence there becomes an issue.
I understand your concern. But if they do this for one person, don't they, ethically, have to do it for all? The goal is to avoid putting the players at risk, not protect one valuable player from that risk.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.