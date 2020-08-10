You have permission to edit this article.
PROTOCOLS? WHAT PROTOCOLS?
Cardinals beat Pirates 9-1 in second game of opening weekend

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp and pitcher Carlos Martinez high-five each other during the first inning of a game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Busch Stadium. The game was the second of a shortened season because of COVID-19 concerns. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Saw some highlights a few days ago of a walkoff hit by the A's, and he was mobbed by teammates. I thought this was discouraged by MLB? Have you noticed other teams doing these sort of things?

GOOLD: Of course. Lots of it. I saw a team celebrate a walk-off winner with a big group hug. We watched the Cardinals high-five and cluster in the dugout or bullpen, and other teams have been doing the same. The Marlins had the situation with the rain and the lack of space. The Cardinals had players in the stands at Target Field, but they weren't all following physical distancing practices. The A's and Astros got in a brawl the other day, when that's a no-no.

The protocols are well advertised. Habits are hard to break. It speaks to what Cardinals veteran Andrew Miller said at the start of all this: Teams are going to need luck, too.

Sports