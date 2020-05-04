PUJOLS WEARING THE BIRDS ON THE BAT AGAIN?
Cardinals 5, Cubs 4

Albert Pujols, in a 2011 at-bat for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. (Chris Lee clee@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Will Albert Pujols ever wear a Cardinals jersey again?

GOOLD: I would imagine he will at some alumni gathering for the 2006 World Series champions or the 2011 World Series champions. They'll be celebrated many times after he retires -- which he's likely to do as an Angel.

It's hard to see him wearing a Cardinals jersey and playing again. Though I can see how the retrospective on MLB Network has stirred these thoughts.

I don't see how it makes sense for player or team.

