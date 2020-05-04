PUJOLS WEARING THE BIRDS ON THE BAT AGAIN?

QUESTION: Will Albert Pujols ever wear a Cardinals jersey again?
GOOLD: I would imagine he will at some alumni gathering for the 2006 World Series champions or the 2011 World Series champions. They'll be celebrated many times after he retires -- which he's likely to do as an Angel.
It's hard to see him wearing a Cardinals jersey and playing again. Though I can see how the retrospective on MLB Network has stirred these thoughts.
I don't see how it makes sense for player or team.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.