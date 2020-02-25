PUJOLS WRAPPING IT UP

COMMENT: Looks like Albert Pujols' career is going to end quietly — he'll be fighting for at-bats this year. It's doubtful he gets to 700 HRs. He should have stayed in St Louis, where he would have gotten a hero’s sendoff.
BENFRED: I imagine most of the regrets Albert might have about his decision fade away when he checks his bank account.
And, on top of that, he will always return to a hero's welcome here. That might not be the case if he was aging out in front of Cardinals fans eyes. Example: Some of the heat Adam Wainwright has faced over the years.
It's not a bad thing to have a Hall of Fame performance be captured in a time capsule.
Cardinals fans never saw Bad Albert.