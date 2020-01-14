PUNISHING HACKERS VS. PUNISHING CHEATERS

QUESTION: Do you think the Cardinals’ front office feels better about the level of punishment for breaking into the Houston computer system? Seems the front office could have lost a few executives for failing to detect the criminal acts by former scouting director Chris Correa (above).
BENFRED: Perhaps. But these are quite different cases. Manfred does seem to be more interested in rooting out on-field, in-field game wrongdoing than the off-field variety. That’s not surprising. One is right in front of baseball’s face, being investigated real time by Twitter. Logging into someone else’s account is a lot easier to hide — and for the crowd to move on from — than banging a trash can in a dugout hallway on games in which the broadcast was picking up the sounds. (Ironically, the one that became a federal crime might mean less bad PR for the league.)
Anyway, MLB's investigation of Houston proved Hinch knew. MLB's investigation of Cards didn’t prove anyone other than Correa knew. That might have turned out differently if Correa cooperated with investigators, but he didn’t, and took a lifetime ban because of it. As for Luhnow’s suspension, it’s worth remembering he was also admonished for cultivating a toxic culture in the Astros baseball ops department. The Brandon Taubman stuff was mentioned in the investigation, for example.
Another thing: The Cards punishment was the first of its kind for baseball hacking. The Astros continued their cheating after the Red Sox Apple Watch scandal. A precedent had been set by Manfred. That’s why Red Sox and Cora will be hit harder than the Astros. Repeat offenders. (Cora was fired hours after this answer.)