QUESTION: Is it time to send Bader to Memphis? It didnt hurt Wong and Grichuk when they sent them down. Why would they continue to throw him out there?
GOOLD: There are two schools of thought on this, and you really picked at two of the examples that stand out. There's a thought that a player with elite defense at a premium position can keep himself in the majors and keep himself playing in the majors so that he gets the at-bats to improve. Yadier Molina was this player. He was so important to them behind the plate that he stayed in the lineup, stayed in the lineup, stayed in the lineup and was able to build himself up as a hitter on the job. Colby Rasmus was also advertised as this type of player -- one who had the glove in center to be able to stick there, stay there, contribute there, and learn the hitting on the job.
Wong went from good to elite at second base after arriving in the majors, and his return to the minors had as much to do with the struggles of the offense all around him and the playing time he wasn't getting as it did his swing. Grichuk went for ample playing time, but he also had to correct his swing and do that in the minors.
Bader's glove is good. Bader has to improve at the plate, for sure, and he's been working to make those adjustments. What has to happen for them to give him the time in the minors to sort that out is this: (a) there has to be an alternative to start in center field (is Lane Thomas going to force that issue?) and (b) the Cardinals have to side with the less-defense in order to get more from Bader eventually.