QUESTION (from Dave G.): You've said previously that you didn't think the Cardinals had much interest in re-signing Ozuna. I'm wondering now, given his late season performance, if offering the QO is becoming a bigger risk? $19 million is no small number, and it seems virtually impossible that Ozuna would get an AAV greater than that on any multi-year deal and he might be inclined to accept and try to recoup his value. You've also said there's no such thing as a bad one-year deal, but that might be one of them.
GOOLD: That's just what my reporting has shown over and over and over again. They have not made a move on re-signing him despite how vocal he's been about wanting to stay. There just hasn't been that push from the team, to the best of my knowledge, or really to the knowledge of any sources who keep their finger on this pulse.
There is no such thing as a bad one-year deal for a hitter like him coming into his age and who can hit cleanup for a contender. What's the worst that can happen? They get a draft pick if he signs elsewhere (good) or they get a short-term cleanup hitter at a reasonable salary and who might push for a QO-free run as a free agent (great). If he accepts, that's gravy for the Cardinals.
To a follow-up question about why a bench player such as Randy Arozarena continues to sit while Ozuna is slumping, Goold replied:
Every team is going to side with the players who project to be their best until proven wrong over and over and over again. That is true with struggling stars throughout baseball. The Cardinals are going to struggle if Ozuna struggles. To be their best, they need contributions from him. That's how a big-league roster works. It's resting on the players paid to be the best players.