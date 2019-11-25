COMMENT: Could the so-called apathy from the fan base have to do with the quality of players on the field? I've been a fan a long time, but sure miss the days of Albert, Edmonds, and Rolen. Yes, Goldy is a start. but, Fowler, Wong, Ozuna, DeJong, etc. just aren't that level. The organization puts Carpenter in the same category with Molina and Wainwright as Cardinal greats, but he's just OK, not one of the greats.
GOOLD: I guess. Paul Goldschmidt is one of the best all-around players in the game. Jack Flaherty is one of the best pitchers in the National League. Period. Jordan Hicks does what no one else in the game does.
I think there's something deeper here. There's probably something to your point, what when Paul DeJong can spend half a season doing things at shortstop that only Trevor Story does and yet for some reason I get emails suggesting Story is an MVP candidate and DeJong is a DFA candidate.
Something is out of joint, and it will take someone smarter than me to figure it out. I don't get it.