COMMENT: Surprised to read a recent article that the Cards have the third-most payroll committed to the 2020 roster. That's without considering re-signing Ozuna or Wainwright, or an early extension for player TBD (Flaherty?). I reckon folks complaining about the team's unwillingness to spend need to find something else to harp on
GOOLD: Oh, they've spent. It was a few years ago when they had a top-10 revenue and were outside the top-10 in spending that it was different and noteworthy. This year they're on the cusp of the top third in revenue, per usual, and they are about seventh or eighth in spending on the payroll, when you consider the entire 40-man roster, and that's how they set their budget. So they've spent.
The question has been and will be and should be — and we try to stress it in the coverage — is HOW they've spent. There's a debate to be had on how much they've spent on the mid-range players when they could have gone after the elite players and would that spending have been wiser, and thus ultimately better. For example, they've spent $20 million on lefty relief this season, and the one part of that spending in the majors is Andrew Miller.
Photo: At four years and $30 million-plus, reliever Brett Cecil turned out to be a regrettable free-agent signing by the Cardinals. (Robert Cohen photo / Post-Dispatch)