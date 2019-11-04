QUESTION: Why is the Goldschmidt extension viewed as a bad deal by so many? He wasn't a superstar, but his contract isn't really in line with what a star would get either. Isn't it a solid deal?
COMMISH: The Goldschmidt extension made sense in that he plays first base, a position he easily could play at 36 or 37. Whether he will be an impactful hitter by that time is unknown but, when teams hand out five-year extensions, they really only expect about three quality years and anything above that is a bonus.