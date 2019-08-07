COMMENT: What has Army done to improve the Blues? Re-sign everyone? That’s not improvement. They'll struggle to make the playoffs. It’s called a Stanley Cup hangover! Schenn and Edmundson will be gone by the trade deadline.
TOM T.: He put together the framework for a team last summer that turned out to be good enough to win the Stanley Cup. He appears ready to move on from Pat Maroon to open up a spot for Jordan Kyrou. He brought back two defensemen coming off good seasons at a reduction of about $5 million in salary and signed them to short-term deals so as not to block the chances for prospects coming up.
A big trade or free agent signing was just not going to happen. This was a team that as built was going to have chances to win the Stanley Cup over multiple seasons. They still do.