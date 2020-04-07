RAISING HOPE IN ARIZONA?

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the idea of playing the baseball season in Arizona without fans?
BENFRED: Well, there's nothing wrong with discussing ideas. Gives us something to talk about, right? But I see a lot of potential snags in this one.
I also see a common motivation between both sides, players and owners. Everybody wants to get paid. Games make money. Never underestimate the power of the dollar.
This reported Arizona plan isn't all that different from the thing I wondered about at spring training, before it was canceled.
My rough-around-the-edges idea: Send every team back to its spring training stadium. Shred the schedule. Play all of the games that were going to be played between Florida-based teams in Florida, and all of the games that were going to be played between Arizona-based teams in Arizona, and then -- if we are not in the coronavirus clear after that point -- send half of the Arizona teams to Florida and play the rest of the games.
No fans in the stands for any of the games.
My half-baked idea sounds too much like what MLB is really considering.
There's still no good answer for how things would be handled if, and it's probably more like when, a player tests positive for coronavirus. If the two-week quarantine is still the best practice, not just for the infected but for those who came in contact with the infected, that could get derailed pretty quick.
Photo: Ex-Diamondback Paul Goldschmidt signs autographs before the Cardinals played Arizona in a game last September. (AP Photo)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.