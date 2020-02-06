RAKESTRAW SIGNING OVERRATED?

QUESTION: How significant is the signing of Ennis Rakestraw from the Dallas area? I am seeing him listed at No. 92 on the “Top 100” local prospects. Granted the Dallas area has talent but No. 92 does not seem that special.
MATTER: This signing was more important because of who else wanted Rakestraw, not because of his ranking. Alabama and Texas very much wanted to sign him. Nick Saban was in his house on an in-home visit three weeks ago — and liked him enough after the visit to invite Rakestraw to an official campus visit a few days later.
As I wrote yesterday, Rakestraw was one of five FBS defensive backs in the Duncanville secondary in 2019. You make your ranking as a junior, and he got overshadowed a bit by a couple high-profile four-stars, including Illinois' highest-rated recruit last year. Based on who wanted to sign him after his senior year — he had a couple really strong games against Power 5 receivers — it's fair to say he's probably underrated.
But, again, Drinkwitz's reaction was all about winning the competition against the kid's home-state team and "dream school." Hardly ever has Missouri gone into the state of Texas and signed a player that Texas actually wanted.