GORDO ON AROZARENA: He finally broke out in the minors this season, hitting .344 while splitting the season between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. That earned him his first big league opportunity in the crowded Cardinals outfield. In limited regular season and playoff action Arozarena went 6 for 24 with two walks, a double, a homer, four runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases.
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
BenFred: If Cardinals and Ozuna split, what is club's answer for his production?
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Hochman: Now 75 Octobers later, a name for the face of the famous Cardinals-Browns World Series photo
-
Redbirds simply didn't fly with MLB's flock of offense