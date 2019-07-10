GORDO ON RAVELO: The man has stuck it out through 3,009 minor league at-bats. So it's great to see Ravelo, 27, finally get a taste of the big leagues. His primary job is providing the Memphis Redbirds some veteran presence to take pressure off the prospect. As a Cardinal, he has one hit in his first eight at-bats.
